Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $45,025.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $335,612.74.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 201.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 238.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 55.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 84,657 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inari Medical by 69.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.