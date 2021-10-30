Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,490,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,276,600.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

