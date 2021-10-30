Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Sells $2,939,836.95 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $563.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.11. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $338.27 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

