Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $85,158.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NETGEAR stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $880.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

