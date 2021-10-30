Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 51,939 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $75.04 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

