Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,062,200.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Han Kim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $2,062,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

