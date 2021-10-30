Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells $555,672.00 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after buying an additional 507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 133,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.