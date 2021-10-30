Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP Sells 10,820 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 25.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.