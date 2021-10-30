Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells 565 Shares of Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $32.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

