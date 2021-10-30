Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 410.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 83.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 203.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP opened at $269.58 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $272.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

