Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.63.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $269.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $272.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.