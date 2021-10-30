Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Insulet worth $92,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $310.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $214.93 and a 12-month high of $312.65. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

