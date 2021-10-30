Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.20 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $12,594.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.10 or 0.99914930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.72 or 0.06908660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023940 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.