Insureum (ISR) Hits Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 165.3% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $157,143.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00229446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00099658 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

