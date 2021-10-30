InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,861.35

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,861.35 ($63.51) and traded as high as GBX 5,118 ($66.87). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,118 ($66.87), with a volume of 384,843 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,010 ($65.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6,397.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,700.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,861.35.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

