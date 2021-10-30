International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

