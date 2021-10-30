International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282. International Stem Cell has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

