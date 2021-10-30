Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

