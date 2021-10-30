Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $620.42

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $620.42 and last traded at $617.95, with a volume of 12825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.45.

The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 45.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

