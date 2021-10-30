Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Up 1.7%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 2,147 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

