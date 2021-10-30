Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

