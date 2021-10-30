Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.19 and last traded at $71.93. Approximately 15,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 36,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

