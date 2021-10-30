Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $35.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $33.50 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. upgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Invesco by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

