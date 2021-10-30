Investors Purchase High Volume of ACI Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,553% compared to the average daily volume of 366 call options.
Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.23.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.