Investors Purchase High Volume of ACI Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,553% compared to the average daily volume of 366 call options.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.