Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSR opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

