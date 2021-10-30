Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.47-1.51 EPS.
NYSE:INVH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 3,556,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,812. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
