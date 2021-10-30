Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.47-1.51 EPS.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 3,556,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,812. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.