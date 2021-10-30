Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 365.4% in October

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a growth of 365.4% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,056,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Ionic Brands stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,262. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

