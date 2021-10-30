iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $58.39. Approximately 3,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.