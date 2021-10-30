iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 309.9% in October

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 309.9% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,339 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $474,000.

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

