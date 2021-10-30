iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

EWC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

