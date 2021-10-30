iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $151,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 355,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132,061 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

