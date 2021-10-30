Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00289.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

