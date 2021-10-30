Ixcoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $69.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,220,229 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars.

