Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,719. Jabil has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.