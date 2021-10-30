Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.