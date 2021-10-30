JD Sports Fashion Stock to Split on Monday, November 1st (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) are going to split on the morning of Monday, November 1st. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 1st.

JDDSF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

