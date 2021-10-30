Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $107.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.19 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,601.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,819.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,585.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

