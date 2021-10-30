Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Calix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Calix in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,290 shares of company stock worth $11,515,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

