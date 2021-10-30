Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAQ. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAQ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

