Jefferies Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of EVTC opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

