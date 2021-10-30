Jennifer Wong Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$751,600.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00.

Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 143,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$50.68. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 54.22.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4367858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

