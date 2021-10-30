Jennifer Wong Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$751,600.
Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00.
Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 143,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$50.68. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 54.22.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
