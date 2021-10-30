JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 45.8% in October

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $26,810.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,672 shares of company stock worth $136,664. Insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JMP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 28,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $149.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

