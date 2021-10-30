John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.