John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.