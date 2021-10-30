Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.88. 8,526,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. The firm has a market cap of $428.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

