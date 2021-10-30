JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $278.89 million, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

