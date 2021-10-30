JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.08 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 973,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

VGR opened at $13.26 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

