JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,687 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Falcon Minerals worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,788 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 72,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.17 million, a PE ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.