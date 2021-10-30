JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,736 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Blue Bird worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

