JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sanofi (EPA:SAN) to “Neutral”

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €85.12 and its 200-day moving average is €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

