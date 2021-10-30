K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet Sells 15,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total transaction of C$104,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,800.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

